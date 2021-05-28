Charlie Wyke is expected to leave Sunderland this summer, Football Insider has claimed.

Charlie Wyke’s situation at the Stadium of Light has been surrounded by question marks over the course of the past few weeks.

The Sunderland hotshot is out of contract this summer and a whole host of clubs have been credited with interest.

Now, Football Insider has revealed the Black Cats’ stance over his future amid the ongoing transfer speculation.

It is claimed that Sunderland are expecting their 30-goal striker to head for the exit door this summer. The report writes that with an agreement over a new deal yet to be reached, the club hierarchy expects him to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

The news will have put a host of other clubs on red alert.

Nottingham Forest, Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have all been heavily linked with a move for Wyke this summer. Ipswich Town were also credited with interest earlier this week as Paul Cook looks to reshape his squad at Portman Road.

Given Wyke’s goalscoring exploits over the course of the 2020/21 season, it comes as no surprise to see him attracting significant interest.

The former Bradford City star netted 30 goals in 53 games across all competitions this season. Wyke also chipped in with five assists along the way.

With a host of Championship and League One clubs eyeing up a move, it will be interesting to see where Wyke moves this summer should his time with Sunderland come to an end as expected.