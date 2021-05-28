Gillingham are interested in signing Ipswich Town’s out of contract captain Luke Chambers, Football Insider has claimed.

Gillingham are the latest side to have been linked with Luke Chambers, who will be a free agent once his deal with Ipswich Town comes to an end.

The Tractor Boys confirmed that the veteran’s time at Portman Road will be coming to an end this summer. The club captain has spent the last nine years with Ipswich, becoming a firm fan favourite.

Now, it is being claimed the Gills are interested in offering Chambers the chance to stay in League One.

Football Insider reports that Steve Evans’ side are in talks with the 35-year-old over a potential deal.

Colchester United have also been heavily linked with Chambers following the confirmation of his release, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the run-up to the 2021/22 campaign.

Vastly experienced in the Football League, Chambers could be a shrewd acquisition for Gillingham this summer.

Despite being one of the more senior members of Ipswich’s squad, the Kettering-born defender managed 39 starts in League One, playing all 90 minutes in every one of those games.

His contributions to the 2020/21 campaign take him to 396 games in an Ipswich Town shirt, netting 19 goals in that time.

Chambers, who can play at both right-back and centre-back, has also played for Nottingham Forest and Northampton Town. He has made over 700 career appearances and looks keen on adding to that total.