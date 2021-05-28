Middlesbrough have announced their retained list for the up and coming campaign via their official website.

Middlesbrough have allowed three first-team players to leave with Jordan Archer, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Marvin Johnson all having not been offered new contracts.

There were rumours that all three players were going to be offered deals to remain at the club for at least another year. Although nothing came to fruition and the trio will now become free agents next month at the point of their contracts expiring.

Along with Archer, Mendez-Laing and Johnson, Middlesbrough have released three youth team players, one of which has featured in the first-team.

Tyrone O’Neill made one appearance for the club at senior level, making his debut at Leeds United two years ago. Along with the 21-year-old striker, fellow youngster Cole Kiernan and Tyler Williams have also been allowed to leave.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher had also been released from their contracts early, leaving the Riverside last month. They were both seen as surplus to requirements by manager Neil Warnock and did not feature in the club’s last few games of the season.

Fletcher looks to have found a new side though with the forward close to joining Premier League side Watford on a long-term deal. Assombalonga is still a free agent, although the likes of Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have been linked previously.

Middlesbrough are looking to overhaul the squad this summer and with two strikers, two wingers and a goalkeeper having departed, these are the positions Warnock is likely to prioritise.