Liverpool could sell Championship-linked Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Liverpool may opt to let the Stoke City, Fulham and West Brom target leave on a permanent basis.

Awoniyi, who is 23 years old, spent the past season on loan in the Bundesliga at Union Berlin.

He is wanted by Stoke, Fulham and West Brom, as well as Stuttgart and Wolfsbury, according to a recent report by Goal.

Awoniyi’s chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first-team next term are slim and The Athletic have suggested he could be sold over the coming months as the Reds look to clear out some fringe players.

The Nigerian striker moved to the Merseyside club in 2015 but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he has been loaned out several times all over Europe to gain experience.

He has been with NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent, Mainz and Union Berlin over recent years and may now fancy a crack in the Championship.

Both Fulham and West Brom are back in the second tier for the next campaign following their respective relegations from the Premier League.

They could see Awoniyi as someone to boost their attacking options.

However, the pair may have to face competition from Stoke if they are to lure him away from Anfield.