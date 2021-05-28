Portsmouth ‘remain interested’ in Swindon Town starlet Scott Twine, as detailed in a report by The News.

Portsmouth are still keen on luring the youngster to Fratton Park this summer.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Swindon have offered him a new deal in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Luton Town and QPR over recent months, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Twine is a product of Swindon’s academy and has a big decision to make on his future at the County Ground.

They would like to keep him but will be competing in League Two next term under new boss John McGreal.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two at Newport County and caught the eye with the Exiles before heading back to Wiltshire in January.

Portsmouth have a big summer ahead of them as Danny Cowley gears up for his first full season in charge there.

They are in need of some reinforcements to their squad over the coming months and Twine would be a good long-term signing.

However, Pompey may have to see off Championship competition to land his signature.