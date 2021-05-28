Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are yet to move for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

The Championship trio have all been linked with the in-demand attacker but none have made ‘formal approaches’ at this stage, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Wyke, who is 28 years old, is on the radar of League One side Ipswich Town as they look to boost their attacking options for next season.

The forward is mulling over his future at Sunderland with his contract expiring at the end of next month.

Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Black Cats in the Play-Offs but they face a real battle to keep him this summer.

Celtic and CSKA Moscow have also been mentioned in the report by the East Anglian Daily Times, with the duo said to have watched him over recent times.

The 6ft 2inc man joined Sunderland in 2018 and managed only nine goals in his first two seasons. However, he found his feet under Lee Johnson.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, Wyke previously had spells at Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Bradford City.

He may now want to test himself at a higher level but Boro, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff are yet to make a move for him.

Ipswich are looking to keep him in the third tier but may struggle if a Championship club comes in.