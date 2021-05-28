Charlton Athletic loan man from last season Liam Millar could be sold by Liverpool this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Charlton Athletic had him on loan from Liverpool for the second-half of last term.

The Athletic have now suggested he could be offloaded by the Reds on a permanent basis over the coming months.

Millar, who is 21 years old, made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

He was linked with second tier trio QPR, Millwall and Stoke City during the last campaign, as reported by Football Insider, and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle any lingering interest this summer.

Charlton missed out on a place in the League One Play-Offs last season and Millar is expected to move to a Championship side if he is to depart Anfield this summer.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham before switching to Liverpool in 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals.

Charlton came calling in January on loan but Liverpool may now sell him permanently.