Watford are keen on Robbie Brady after his release by Burnley yesterday, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Watford have been credited with an interest alongside Crystal Palace, Southampton and Celtic.

The Hornets are gearing up for life back in the Premier League next season following their promotion from the Championship.

Brady, who is 29 years old, is leaving Burnley as a free agent this summer and is not short of options.

The Republic of Ireland international made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets this past season.

He started his career at Manchester United but made his name at Hull City. The Tigers signed him on a permanent basis in 2013 after he impressed at the KCOM Stadium on loan from Old Trafford.

Brady become a key player for the Yorkshire club and scored 14 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and get to the FA Cup final a year later.

Norwich came calling in 2015 and he spent a year-and-a-half at Carrow Road, bagging seven goals in 62 games.

The Canaries were relegated to the Championship during his time in East Anglia and he stayed with them for half a season in the second tier before Burnley threw him a top flight lifeline.

He has been at Turf Moor for the past five years but has been released now.

Watford have been linked and he would inject some experience into their ranks.