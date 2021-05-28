QPR target Andy Lonergan has official left West Brom.

Lonergan, 37, is one of a number of players set to be released by West Brom following he expiry of their contracts next month – another being Charlie Austin.

The Sun on Sunday (23.05) reported last week that QPR were lining up a free summer move for Lonergan, who is wanted by Mark Warburton to play as no.2 to first-choice stopper Seny Dieng.

It comes after the Rs lost Joe Lumley to Middlesbrough and with Liam Kelly hoping to make his Motherwell loan deal permanent.

Lonergan is a vastly experienced goalkeeper. He’s previously represented the likes of Preston North End, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolves, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Rochdale.

The veteran stopper though hasn’t made a league appearances since the 2018/19 season with Rochdale having played back-up at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Brom.

QPR under Warburton are gearing up for a promotion-challenging 2021/22 season.

It’ll be the former Brentford boss’ third in charge and it comes after a resurgent 2021 form saw the R eventually place in 9th of the final Championship table.

That upturn in form was largely down to their January loan haul – both Sam Field and Austin came in from West Brom, with Jordy de Wijs arriving from Hull City and Stefan Johansen from Fulham.

Field and de Wijs have made their stays permanent whilst Austin looks set to do so – discussions with Johansen are ongoing.

It could be a penultimate season for the Rs but first, Warburton need to find suitable goalkeeping cover and Lonergan could be the simple answer to that.