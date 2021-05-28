Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood is on the radar of Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Hull City’s skipper is wanted by Ipswich Town going into the summer transfer window.

Smallwood, who is 30 years old, joined the Tigers last August on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a third.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the East Yorkshire club last season to help them win the League One title.

Read: Hull City takeover rumours spread on social media

Ipswich have now identified him as a target to add more experience into their midfield department.

It is expected to be a very busy summer at Portman Road as Paul Cook looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Smallwood’s promotion with Hull last term was his third from that level so far in his career, having previously gone up to the Championship with Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

Read: Ipswich Town target offered EFL deal

He started his career at Middlesbrough and played in their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Rotherham.

Smallwood then made 134 appearances for the Millers before Blackburn swooped in to get him in 2017 following their relegation to League One.

He spent three years on the books at Ewood Park prior to his move to Hull.

It would be a surprise to see the Tigers sell him to Ipswich, especially after handing him the armband last season.