West Brom have official confirmed the release of Kamil Grosicki after a torrid season for the Polish winger, who was closely linked with Nottingham Forest throughout the last season.

Grosicki, 32, made just three Premier League appearances for West Brom as they placed 19th in the final Premier League table, confirming their immediate return to the Championship.

Throughout the campaign, the wide-man was being linked with a move away. Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough were thought to be battling for the signing at one point, with links to Chris Hughton’s side having persisted throughout.

The Reds tried for Grosicki in both the summer and winter transfer window and reports claimed in January that Grosicki was offered the chance to move to the City Ground, but turned it down at the last minute.

Soon after, reports emerged claiming that the Polish international was set for a return to his homeland with Legia Warsaw.

Now a free agent, where Grosicki will end up this summer is anyone’s guess.

Hughton is still in dire need of attacking reinforcements and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he reignites his side’s interest in the 32-year-old who previously shone in the second-tier with Hull City.

His wage demands might be fairly high coming from West Brom and with reports having already linked him with a return to Poland, an English move is seemingly out of the equation.

Forest though retained an interest in Grosicki right throughout the campaign just gone though and should Hughton not find any suitable recruits elsewhere, he could yet return for him.