Coventry City have identified Bristol City’s Nathan Baker as a ‘possible’ summer recruit, reports Coventry Live.

Baker, 30, has this month been released by Bristol City following the expiry of his contract at Ashton Gate.

The former Aston Villa man spent four seasons with the Robins as a permanent figure, racking up 87 Championship appearances for the club since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Now though, Coventry Live reports that Mark Robins is keen on a centre-back this summer after seeing Leo Ostigard return to Brighton, and that Baker himself is keen on joining the Sky Blues.

Having previously spent time with the likes of Millwall and Lincoln City, Baker is best know for his stint at Villa Park – between 2010 and 2017 he made well over 100 appearances for the club, having claimed an England U21 cap in that time too.

Injuries have held him back in recent seasons though. In the 2020/21 season just gone, he managed just three Championship appearances for Bristol City who eventually placed 19th.

The Sky Blues finished the campaign strongly, placing in 16th of the final Championship table after Robins was briefly linked with the Ashton Gate job before Nigel Pearson’s long-term appointment.

With Ostigard having already departed, Coventry could yet see a number of players sold off – the likes of Gustavo Hamer has been linked with a move away throughout much of the season just gone.

It could leave Robins shorthanded come the summer time but a free acquisition of Baker would be a great start to the pre-season. He’s experienced at Championship level and after seeing his Bristol City stint worsen, he’ll be out with a point to prove.