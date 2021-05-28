Ipswich Town are thought to be rivalling Huddersfield Town for the signing of Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop this summer, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

Bishop, 24, has just capped another prolific season with Accrington Stanley in League One.

The Englishman has notched 10 League One goals in each of his past two seasons with Stanley – 12 in all conceptions in the campaign just gone – but now, EADT link him with moves to both Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

Paul Cook is said to be a huge fan of the striker but the above report claims that the Tractor Boys will likely face stiff competition from teams in both the Championship and at the higher end of League One for the signing.

Huddersfield Town are the only team mentioned so far – they’ve recently completed the signing of Jordan Rhodes but are still thought to be keen on Bishop, whose price tag is not yet known.

He has a year left on his Accrington contract and so the club might be inclined to cash in this summer, but they’ll be fearful of losing all their firepower in pre-season with top-scorer Dion Charles also being linked with a move away.

For Ipswich though, this could be a really keen signing.

Cook needs attacking reinforcements going into the summer having seen his side rack up a lot of scoreless games in the final run-in of the season.

Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke is also being linked with a move to Portman Road and discussions regarding his future at the club rumble on.