West Brom are ‘edging closer’ to the appointment of former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, reports Birmingham Live.

Wilder, 53, has been strongly linked with the West Brom job going into this summer. He alongside former Derby County boss Frank Lampard are seemingly the two front-runners but Birmingham Live claim that Wilder is nearing the Hawthorns job.

The Baggies are thought to have been conducting interviews this week and Wilder’s interviews is said to be ongoing, though the two-time promotion winner with Sheffield United is understood to be a clear favourite for to replace the outgoing Sam Allardyce.

Birmingham Live write:

“The Yorkshireman now appears to be the overwhelming favourite, and though Albion haven’t completed their interviewing process it is expected that both parties will iron out a deal for first-choice Wilder after he explained his plan to lead the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

“Wilder is understood to have plenty of admiration from within the Albion hierarchy for his managerial achievements to date.”

Wilder’s ‘plan’ is to bring Premier League football back to West Brom in time for the 2022/23 campaign.

Both they and Wilder’s former side Sheffield United dropped back into the Championship after turgid Premier League showings, with Blades finishing in 20th and the Baggies 19th – 16 and 13 points adrift respectively.

There’s plenty of rebuilding work to do at West Brom but given Wilder’s pedigree in the Football League, his appointment at West Brom not only makes sense but now seems inevitable.

It’ll make for a competitive Championship next season with Slavisa Jokanovic now installed at Sheffield United, and with the Serb’s former side Fulham joining the Championship alongside both them and West Brom.