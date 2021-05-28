Sunderland’s Josh Hawkes has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town recently, but the Black Cats seem to have plans for the 22-year-old.

Sunderland trio Hakes, Charlie Wyke and Max Power were yesterday linked with moves to Portman Road.

Power is set to be released at the end of next month whilst Wyke remains in talks over an extended deal, and Hawkes remains under contract until 2022.

But speaking on Sunderland’s club podcast (via Sunderland Echo), the Black Cats’ Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has seemingly ruled out a summer move for Hakes, saying:

“Josh’s performances with goals and assists has been really, really good.

“He’s right up there in both charts. A player at his age now, he needs to be able to come into the first-team environment. He’s trained an awful lot with the first-team.