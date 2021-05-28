Sunderland figure seemingly rules out Ipswich Town move for one man after trio linked
Sunderland’s Josh Hawkes has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town recently, but the Black Cats seem to have plans for the 22-year-old.
Sunderland trio Hakes, Charlie Wyke and Max Power were yesterday linked with moves to Portman Road.
Power is set to be released at the end of next month whilst Wyke remains in talks over an extended deal, and Hawkes remains under contract until 2022.
But speaking on Sunderland’s club podcast (via Sunderland Echo), the Black Cats’ Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has seemingly ruled out a summer move for Hakes, saying:
“Josh’s performances with goals and assists has been really, really good.
“He’s right up there in both charts. A player at his age now, he needs to be able to come into the first-team environment. He’s trained an awful lot with the first-team.
“He’s not quite managed to squeeze himself onto the starting XI, which speaks probably more about the quality in the team than to say Josh has fallen short. Myself and Lee are watching almost all the games, Josh has performed really really well and he’ll be in the first-team squad for pre-season.”
Hawkes then looks set for a busy pre-season with Sunderland as they gear up for another season in League One.
But as for Power and Wyke, those two could yet see their links to Ipswich Town intensify – there’s nothing standing between Power and Ipswich Town following confirmation of his release, but there remains doubt over a move for Wyke.
Sunderland are in ‘crunch talks’ with the man who netted 31 goals in all competitions last season and should he depart for their League One rivals in Ipswich Town, it’d be a huge blow to Lee Johnson and his side.
But for Paul Cook at Ipswich, it’d be a huge signing – both clubs are gearing up for promotion charges under new management and new ownership, and both could yet be front-runners in League One next season.