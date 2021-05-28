Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is being linked with a £15million move to Rangers this summer.

Daily Mail claim that McBurnie, 24, is a summer target of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. The Scottish international ‘looks set to depart’ according to reports and Daily Mail put his price tag at £15million – £5million less than what the Blades paid for McBurnie.

After his 22-goal season in the Championship with Sheffield United, McBurnie moved to Bramall Lane but in two Premier League seasons, he’s scored just seven goals in 59 appearances.

Elsewhere, Norwich City are planning to bring in Jayden Bogle should they lose Max Aarons this summer.

Aarons is being linked with a host of Premier League teams and Bogle, 20, has been identified as his potential replacement – the former Derby County man scored twice in 16 Premier League appearances in the season just gone.

Elsewhere, Football League World claim that Jokanovic wants to make Fulham’s Tom Cairney his first signing as Blades boss.

The Scot worked under Jokanovic during his Fulham tenure and has since fallen down the pecking order in west London.

He’s said to be open to the move but is contracted at Craven Cottage until 2024 – having proved injury prone in the last two seasons, a move for the Scot could be a risk on Sheffield United’s behalf.