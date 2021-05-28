Bayern Munich are the current Champions League holders and pretty much won everything on offer last season. They are an outfit built for success.

Bayern Munich will also be a side not resting on their laurels and will be likely using this summer to add to their already potent squad.

Away from all the big-name signings that they may have lined up, Die Bayern have dipped into the Sky Bet Championship and have snapped up Reading defender Omar Richards.

Omar Richards: from Fulham to Bayern Munich via Reading

Richards started out in football at Fulham and the Cottagers youth set-up, leaving them in July 2013 and moving to the Madejski Stadium and Reading FC.

The London-born youngster made his way up the age groups at the Berkshire-based club and broke into first-team reckoning at the start of the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Since making that breakthrough into Reading’s main squad, Richards has gone on to feature 104 times for The Royals – scoring three goals. 41 of those appearances came in last season’s Championship campaign.

With Richards coming towards the end of his current deal, it has been German giants Bayern Munich who have swooped in and taken him to the Bundesliga on a free transfer deal.

Bayern play a blinder in getting Richards on a free

Anything free is usually a bargain and that is definitely the case with Omar Richards and his move to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians, led by superstar Robert Lewandowski, will be there or thereabouts in pretty much every competition they will enter next season.

Of course, that will bring on Richards’ game no end as he will be mixing it with players way above Sky Bet Championship calibre on the training pitches and also across all competitions that Bayern will be active in.

However, it won’t only be Richards himself who benefits from this. Bayern Munich themselves will also reap the rewards of having Richards onboard at the Allianz Arena.

He’s signed a four-year deal at the German giants and will wear the no.3 shirt for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. You can’t help feeling that Bayern Munich have played a blinder in getting this deal over the line.