West Brom have been closely linked with former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder this week. Now though, The Sun’s Alan Nixon says the Baggies are ‘talking to others’.

West Brom are set to head into pre-season without a manager as they gear up for their return to the Championship.

Sam Allardyce was reported to be leaving West Brom at the end of the season just gone. His official exit now looks imminent with potential replacements flooding into the headlines.

The name being mentioned the most is Wilder. He departed Sheffield United earlier in the year, midway through his former side’s disastrous showing in the Premier League, with Slavisa Jokanovic having today taken his old job.

But now, Nixon claims that West Brom are ‘talking to others’ regarding the manager’s position at The Hawthorns. He tweeted earlier today:

Like Wilder. But also talking to others now. https://t.co/MkIZf0qdVQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 27, 2021

Wilder, 53, will no doubt remain in the running for the West Brom job.

Jokanovic was also reported to be on the club’s radar before today landing a three-year deal at Sheffield United, with former Chelsea and Derby County boss Frank Lampard also being linked.

Crystal Palace though seem to have Lampard in their sights and after his recent stint at Chelsea, the former England midfielder will surely have his mind on the Premier League.

In League One, both Oxford United’s Karl Robinson and Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton have been linked with West Brom too – Appleton spent time as both a player and a coach with the Baggies.

Whoever the man to replace Allardyce needs to come in soon though, and get to work on pre-season to try and ready West Brom to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.