Leeds United released their retained list earlier this evening and there were some familiar faces on there including midfielder Eunan O’Kane.

Leeds United fans knew that names such as Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi would be leaving Elland Road and would have been prepared for the likes of O’Kane leaving as well.

The Republic of Ireland international arrived at United from then-Premier League Bournemouth in 2016 for a fee thought to be in the region of £450,000. He was United’s 11th signing of that summer.

However, he never really hit it off at Elland Road and made just 58 appearances for Leeds across all competitions.

Most of the past three years have seen him out on loan at Luton Town. It was there where he suffered a double leg fracture against Bristol Rovers in September 2018.

Luton Town have first-hand knowledge of Douglas – must swerve

Being not retained by the Whites means that 30-year-old O’Kane will hit the free-agent market come July 1 this year.

However, that familiarity with the Irish international is fleeting and Luton Town fans have only seen him make four appearances for the Hatters.

Those appearances came before his injury agony and, despite signing an 18-month loan deal in January 2020 O’Kane hasn’t made it onto the pitch again.

Instead, setback after setback has seen him sidelined and not chosen in Town’s 25-man Championship squad in the second half of last season’s campaign.

A fit Eunan O’Kane would have offered an outfit such as Luton Town a more than decent enough option in the midfield engine room.

Yet, O’Kane isn’t fit and the setbacks he has suffered have more than taken their toll on him. For that reason alone, Luton Town must swerve any temptation to take advantage of his release from Leeds United.