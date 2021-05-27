Leeds United have just released their retained list and amongst those being released by the Whites is defender Barry Douglas.

Leeds United fans won’t be shocked by this news as Douglas had been a bit-part player for the Whites over their Championship campaigns under Marcelo Bielsa.

Expecting much, Douglas never really delivered and spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers as his Elland Road contract ran down.

Blackburn have first-hand knowledge of Douglas

The news that he will not be retained means that on July 1 Barry Douglas will join the list of free agents. He will not spend long on that list.

After excelling for Wolves in their Championship-winning campaign, Douglas made that move to Elland Road where he didn’t quite recapture his Black Country form.

However, the move to Ewood Park has seen him play regularly, put himself on the market and showcase his talents in the shop window ahead of this summer.

Over the course of last season, Douglas turned out in 30 Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side as they limped to 15th place in the table. 29 of these games saw Mowbray start Douglas.

Whilst not troubling the scorers, Douglas did provide two assists in games against Luton Town and Derby County.

No longer a White but Mowbray might want to make him a Rover

Leeds United have obviously made the decision that he does not fit the requirements of their Premier League criteria. However, that does not mark the 31-year-old Scot out as a bad player.

Far from it, Barry Douglas is a player who still has top-level calibre at left-back. It might not be Premier League calibre but he’s definitely got Championship class.

Blackburn have seen Douglas under Mowbray’s hand this season and have seen what he is capable of. On that basis, Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers should consider a swoop for him.