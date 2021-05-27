Blackburn Rovers are still in talks with out of contract pair Elliott Bennett and Harry Chapman, Lancs Live has reported.

Blackburn Rovers revealed at the end of the season that talks were ongoing regarding potential new deals for both Bennett and Chapman.

The Rovers duo struggled to nail down a spot in Tony Mowbray’s side in the 2020/21 season. Chapman headed to Shrewsbury Town on loan to pick up game time elsewhere, while Bennett remained at Ewood Park.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the duo’s situations with Blackburn.

Lancs Live states that Blackburn Rovers remain in talks over new deals for both players. A definite decision is yet to be made on either of their situations with the club almost two weeks after the retained list was announced.

Both have attracted interest from Shrewsbury at times this year.

The League One side were said keen on a permanent deal for loan favourite Chapman, but a deal is yet to materialise. As for Bennett, the Shrews were first credited with interest in February and they reportedly still have him on their radar.

Should Bennett depart, it would bring an end to his five-and-a-half-year affiliation with the club. The versatile ace joined from Norwich City in January 2016 and has gone on to play 192 times for the club.

In that time, he has netted nine goals and laid on 19 assists.

Chapman joined Rovers in January 2019, shortly after a promising loan stint at Ewood Park. Overall, the creative attacker has managed 32 appearances for Blackburn, chipping in with a goal and six assists.