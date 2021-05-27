Sunderland trio Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Josh Hawkes are all on Ipswich Town’s radar, the East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Sunderland and Ipswich Town both look set for a busy few months ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

A host of mainstays will be officially leaving the Portman Road club at the end of their contracts. Among those departing will be long-serving pair Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, with the likes of Freddie Sears and Emyr Huws also heading for the exit door.

The Black Cats have also opted to let a host of senior players go. The likes of Chris Maguire and Max Power will be leaving, while talks are ongoing regarding new deals for Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady and more.

Now, it has been claimed that two of Sunderland’s out of contract players have emerged on the radar of Ipswich.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys are keeping a close eye on Black Cats trio Wyke, Power and Josh Hawkes.

Wyke, who managed a thoroughly impressive 30 goals this season, has been heavily linked with a move away. Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall were all said keen on April as a potential move away beckons.

As for Power, Ipswich are free to enter talks with the 27-year-old midfielder if they want to secure a deal. The former Wigan Athletic man is out of contract and will be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light.

Hawkes, who still has a year remaining on his deal with Sunderland, could also be heading for the exit door.

It is said the former Hartlepool United star is hoping to seal a move away to increase his chances of senior football having failed to break into Lee Johnson’s plans, despite his impressive form for the Black Cats’ U23s.