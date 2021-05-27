Middlesbrough are ‘open to a summer exit’ for defender Djed Spence, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough had previously been bracing themselves for interest in the player ahead of the up and coming transfer window, but now look to be open to selling Spence if their valuation is met.

The defender broke into the first-team picture in 2019/20 campaign under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, but was used far more sporadically under his successor Neil Warnock.

The veteran manager was openly critical of Spence on more than one occasion throughout the season. His performances at right-back, right wing-back and right-midfield meant he was included more often than not, but his performances left a lot to be desired.

The 20-year-old has played 66 times for Middlesbrough since breaking through from the club’s illustrious academy system. During that period he has scored twice, but has failed to register an assist for a teammate.

In recent transfer windows Spence has been interesting the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is not yet known whether this update with Middlesbrough open to a summer exit will prompt the linked clubs to make a substantial bid in the coming months.

Spence is included as one of the two players in the report’s ‘2 Middlesbrough players who may never put on a Boro shirt again and why’ along with striker Chuba Akpom.

The forward looks likely to be allowed to leave along with the defender, with Millwall, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers all keen to sign the former-Arsenal man.