Sheffield United have today announced the appointment of former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic on a three-year deal.

Jokanovic, 52, has been linked with the Sheffield United job for the past few weeks.

He leaves job with Al-Gharafa in Qatar to take on the Sheffield United role following Chris Wilder’s departure earlier in the year, and will look to guide the Blades to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Previously, the Serb has won promotion from the second-tier twice – once with Fulham and once with Watford.

He’s a proven manager and Sheffield United fans are largely excited to welcome their new boss in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

The appointment gives him a full pre-season to put him stamp on the side and try and make Championship contenders out of the Blades.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the appointment:

