Millwall’s Mason Bennett has signed a ‘long-term’ contract with the club today.

Bennett, 24, has today put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal to keep him at Millwall – the club haven’t disclosed the length of the contract extension.

Signed from Derby County on a permanent basis after a short loan spell last year, the 24-year-old scored six goals and grabbed one assist in his 37 Championship appearances in the season just concluded.

The man who broke onto the scene at age 15 with Derby County has finally found some footing in the Championship and Millwall fans are largely positive about his new deal.

Gary Rowett is very light on striking options going into the summer but Bennett’s long-term extension will give him some reassurance, though he’ll want to see some more goals form the Englishman in the 2021/22 campaign.

See how these Millwall fans reacted on Twitter to the news of Bennett’s extension today:

