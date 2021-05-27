Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has confirmed discussions have taken place over a deal for Southend United goalkeeper Mark Oxley, as per the Harrogate Adviser.

After securing their place in League Two for another season, Harrogate Town are now preparing for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Sulphurites have wasted no time in bringing in new faces, already making their first signing. Midfielder Alex Pattison joined from Wycombe Wanderers earlier this week, bolstering their options in the middle of the park.

Now, it has been revealed talks are ongoing with another target.

As reported by the Harrogate Adviser, manager Simon Weaver has confirmed Harrogate have held talks with Southend United goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The 30-year-old ‘keeper sees his deal with Southend expire this summer. After dropping into the National League, the Shrimpers look set to lose the vastly experienced Oxley.

With talks underway over a potential agreement, it will be interesting to see how Town’s pursuit of the goalkeeper pans out.

The shot-stopper would bring a wealth of Football League experience should he complete a move to the club. Oxley has played over 300 games in his senior career, with 146 coming at League One level.

A summer move to Harrogate Town would bring an end to his five-year stay at Roots Hall.

Former Hull City man Oxley has played 169 times in his stint with Southend United, keeping 45 clean sheets in the process.