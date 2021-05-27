Bournemouth have today released their 2020/21 retained list.

Bournemouth have today released their retained list ahead of the next season which they’ll be spending in the Championship, following their play-off exit at the hands of Brentford.

Several youngsters will depart the club when their contracts expire next month but the biggest story to come from the Cherries’ retained list is the release of Jack Wilshere.

The former Arsenal and England man will leave the club next month after penning a short-term contract in January – he scored twice in 17 Championship outings for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Elsewhere, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith remain in talks with the club over extending their stays, which both run out next month.

For the club, the summer ahead is a pivotal one – Woodgate’s future remains unclear and following their play-off exit, many expect the club’s top names to depart in the transfer window.

See how these Bournemouth fans reacted on Twitter to their club’s retained list: