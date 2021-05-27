Bournemouth have today released their 2020/21 retained list.

Bournemouth have today released their retained list ahead of the next season which they’ll be spending in the Championship, following their play-off exit at the hands of Brentford.

Several youngsters will depart the club when their contracts expire next month but the biggest story to come from the Cherries’ retained list is the release of Jack Wilshere.

The former Arsenal and England man will leave the club next month after penning a short-term contract in January – he scored twice in 17 Championship outings for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Elsewhere, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith remain in talks with the club over extending their stays, which both run out next month.

For the club, the summer ahead is a pivotal one – Woodgate’s future remains unclear and following their play-off exit, many expect the club’s top names to depart in the transfer window.

See how these Bournemouth fans reacted on Twitter to their club’s retained list:

Hope this was his decision and not the boards, could be a big mistake if so #afcb https://t.co/kuvXFB6yrY — jay (@jay19___) May 27, 2021

Appreciated the effort but it just didn’t happen for him this time around. Top professional but his incredibly high wages need to be spread around 2/3 players this summer. Would like Smudge to sign but Stacey a capable replacement. Stan I’m on the fence about. #afcb https://t.co/5JX4HIr6PJ — Ryan K (@Kingers_19) May 27, 2021

Sad to see Jack go but I understand. He signed to play under JT who he had strong relationship with and didn’t play enough under Woody. Stanislas/Smudge bigger concerns, both crucial for us at times during 20/21. Both heavily injury prone though. Expected to lose loan boys. #afcb https://t.co/CTaayXDaPL — Liam Grace (@_LiamGrace) May 27, 2021

Not surprising really. — matthew adams (@matthewadams85) May 27, 2021

All the best Jack. ❤️ — 𝐅 𝐑 𝐄 𝐃 (@AfcFrediNho) May 27, 2021

Thank you Wilshers old boy.

We jolly well know how much you loved it here and wishing you all the best.

Always a Cherry. 🍒 — Lord William Snootsworth (@Snootsworth) May 27, 2021

Well this is the end, next stop —> league one! Thank you jack — c03 (@OCarlqvist) May 27, 2021

If you keep stanilas over this man we are a finished club — Adam 💮 (@AfcbAdam) May 27, 2021

The thing I'm most surprised about is that we offered Stanislas a new contract. — Chris Tucker (@Chrisskyline89) May 27, 2021

CCV departure is a huge loss. Hope we can retain Junior and Smudge. Sad to see Jack and RoRo go too. Squad looking thin even before the poachers come for Danjuma, Brooks etc. Good luck to Jack and all departing players. — 🗨🍒 Amanda Williams💡 (@ACE_W) May 27, 2021