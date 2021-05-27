Wigan Athletic could bring in recently departed Barrow boss Rob Kelly.

The chances of Wigan Athletic luring the 56-year-old to the DW Stadium are ‘probable’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Kelly parted company with Barrow yesterday to to pursue an opportunity at another club, as per a report by The Mail.

It may well be Wigan who are handing him a new role as their assistant manager to Leam Richardson.

Read: Wigan Athletic lodge offer to player Charlton Athletic wanted in January

Kelly took caretaker charge of Barrow in February following the departure of Michael Jolley and he managed to keep the Bluebirds in League Two.

The Cumbrian side offered him the chance to become their new permanent boss but he turned it down.

Kelly moved to Holker Street in September last year, initially to be their assistant to David Dunn.

The Birmingham-born man is a vastly experienced coach and has worked with Leicester City, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Bury, Malmo and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the past.

A move to Wigan could be on the horizon for him now as they prepare for another year in League One.

Read: Former Barrow man finds new club in the EFL

It has been a tough past 12 months for the Latics but Richardson managed to keep them up.

Kelly is a respected coach in the game and would be a shrewd appointment as their number two if they bring him in.