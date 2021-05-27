Portsmouth will not be pursuing a deal for Swindon Town playmaker Jack Payne this summer, The News has claimed.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley previously worked with the 26-year-old during his time in charge at Lincoln City.

Cowley has recently stated he would be open to the prospect of working with some of his former players again, sparking speculation of a reunion amid links between Payne and the Fratton Park club.

However, claims of Pompey’s interest in Payne have now been put to bed.

As per The News, Portsmouth will not be pursuing a deal for the Swindon Town man in the summer transfer window.

Despite Pompey’s rumoured interest being dismissed, there are still options available to Payne should he want to leave the County Ground.

MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers were both linked with the former Huddersfield Town man back in April. Not only that but Barnsley were also credited with interest, with Valerien Ismael said keen on a summer swoop.

With Portsmouth out of the chase, it will be interesting to see how Payne’s situation pans out. Swindon’s relegation to League Two could open the door to a departure, so it awaits to be seen if any of the clubs linked look to secure a deal.

The London-born playmaker only joined the Robins last August, signing from Lincoln City.

With Swindon Town, Payne managed four goals and seven assists in 46 games across all competitions. As well as featuring in his favoured role in attacking midfield, the former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City loan man also featured out on the wing and in a deeper role in central midfield.