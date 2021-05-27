AFC Bournemouth have confirmed on their official club website that talks are still ongoing with Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith.

AFC Bournemouth moved to announce their retained list on Thursday morning, confirming the fates of a number of players.

Among those released is midfielder Jack Wilshere, who struggled to make an impact in his short second stint with the Cherries. A host of youngsters including Tyler Cordner and Corey Jordan have also been let go.

However, two out of contract players who could yet stay at Dean Court are Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, talks are ongoing to keep the long-serving duo beyond the end of this summer.

Both Stanislas and Smith were offered new deals earlier in the season. However, the statement writes that both opted against accepting an offer straight away to allow them to assess their options.

With talks still ongoing, it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can come to agreements over new contracts.

Stanislas, now 31, has been with the club for seven years now, joining from Burnley in 2014.

In that time, the former West Ham United starlet has chipped in with 36 goals and 21 assists in 166 outings. He managed 15 goal contributions this season, netting 10 and laying on five assists.

Smith also joined the club back in 2014, signing from Spurs in January. The right-sided ace has been a mainstay in the Bournemouth side since then, notching up 284 appearances.

Along the way, he has contributed six goals and 25 assists.

Combined, Stanislas and Smith have featured 450 times for the Cherries since joining. The club would be losing a wealth of experience if they were to depart, so it awaits to be seen how the ongoing negotiations pan out.