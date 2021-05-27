Bristol Rovers have snapped up ex-Blackpool and Barrow defender Nick Anderton, as announced by their official club website.

Bristol Rovers have signed the left-back on a two-year deal.

Joey Barton’s side are preparing for life in League Two next season and have also brought in Paul Coutts, Mark Hughes and Sam Finlay.

Anderton, who is 25 years old, was the captain of Carlisle United in the last campaign and will officially link up with Bristol Rovers when his contract in Cumbria expires on 1st July.

Barton has said: “It’s nice to get business done early in the window, as we see a new team for next season emerging.

“They are all lads that have predominantly played for northern clubs, so to attract them down south, it had to be a project that really excites them.”

Anderton started his career at Preston North End as a youngster and had various loan spells in non-league before linking up with Barrow in the 2015/16.

He was a hit at Holker Street after the Bluebirds managed to lure him away from Deepdale on a permanent basis in 2016.

The full-back spent a couple of years with the Cumbrian side in the National League before Blackpool swooped in for him.

Anderton then had three years on the books at Bloomfield Road in League One and made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Tangerines.



He left the Seasiders in January 2020 for Carlisle and has been up in the Lake District since then.

However, he will now be looking for a new challenge down south with Bristol Rovers.