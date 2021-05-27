Southend United are in talks with Tyler Cordner over a permanent move, as per a report by the Echo News.

Southend United are hoping to lure him to Roots Hall this summer.

Cordner, who is 22 years old, has officially been released by AFC Bournemouth today, as announced on their club website.

The defender is available on a free transfer and will be weighing up his next move.

Read: Bournemouth starlet eyed by Watford

Southend are preparing for life in the National League next season and their boss, Phil Brown, will be hoping to guide them to an immediate promotion back to the Football League.

The former Hull City boss is keen to bolster his squad and wants to sign Cordner. He has said: “We’re in talks with Tyler and we need to be carrying three centre halves minimum next season.

“We’re talking to Tyler but we’re also talking to two or three other centre halves as well. The one thing about Tyler is that I think he can play in a couple of positions which is something he proved towards the end of the season.”

Read: Southend United man could be thrown Football League lifeline by Harrogate Town

Cordner was loaned out to Southend for the second half of last season and made 14 appearances for the Shrimpers.

He has spent his whole career to date on the books at Bournemouth but never made a senior appearance for the Cherries.

The centre-back also spent time out on loan at Havant and Waterlooville, Ebbsfleet United and Scunthorpe United to gain experience.

He spent the first half of the past campaign with Scunthorpe and played 17 times for the Iron before switching to Southend in January.