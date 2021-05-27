Norwich City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is ‘expected’ to move on this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Norwich City are poised to start looking for potential back-up options for next season.

The Canaries are back in the Premier League next term and have a big summer ahead of them.

Daniel Farke’s side will be eager to learn their lessons from last time and get their recruitment spot on over the coming months.

Nyland, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent again.

He joined Norwich on a free transfer in February and is yet to make an appearance for them.



However, he did provide some strong competition to Tim Krul and Michael McGovern, though he may now want more first-team football.

He moved to England in 2018 to join Aston Villa having previously played for Molde and Inglostadt.



The Norway international made 35 appearances for Villa during his time at Villa Park and was part of Dean Smith’s side promoted to the top flight in his first season.

Nyland parted company with the Midlands club in October last year and waited a few months before getting back into the game.

His future at Carrow Road currently hangs in the balance and although his departure can not be completely ruled out right now, most signs point towards him moving onto pastures new.