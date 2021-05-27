Swindon Town’s new boss John McGreal was ‘very interested’ in the Tranmere Rovers job, as per a report by the Wirral Globe.

Swindon Town swooped in for him instead and he has penned a two-year deal with the Wiltshire club.

McGreal, who is 48 years old, has become the Robins’ permanent replacement for John Sheridan.

He will be looking to help Swindon gain an immediate promotion back to League One.

McGreal is from Birkenhead and started his playing career at Tranmere so it is no surprise to see that he was keen on their vacant managerial role.

The Whites are in the hunt for a new boss following the sacking of Keith Hill earlier this month.

Ian Dawes took over the League Two side in the Play-Offs but they lost over two legs to Morecambe.

Tranmere face a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss for the next campaign but McGreal is now ruled out.

McGreal also had spells as a player at Ipswich Town and Burnley before hanging up his boots in 2007.

He got the Colchester United job six years ago and spent four seasons at the helm there.

The U’s got in the Play-Offs under McGreal’s guidance in the campaign before last but he left his role last summer.

He has been out of the game for 12 months but has now returned with Swindon.