Millwall are in dire need of attacking reinforcements this summer and Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke could well be a ‘must sign’ for Gary Rowett.

Millwall look set to lose striker Matt Smith this summer, who’s been offered a reduced deal by the club and with Rowett ruling out a return for West Brom’s Kenneth Zohore.

It’ll leave the Lions’ already misfiring attack short on numbers going into the next season but one striker who’s been previously linked with the club, and who could become available on a free next month is Sunderland’s Wyke.

30-goal Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is attracting interest from Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window opening.

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

The 28-year-old finished the season on 31 goals in all competitions. He netted 25 in League One to finish second behind Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris in the top-scorers’ rankings, but sees his contract at the Stadium of Light expire next month.

Reports claim that Sunderland are set for ‘crunch talks’ with the Englishman.

After Lee Johnson’s side missed out on promotion from League One though it could see a number of players seek the exit, as the Black Cats ready for what is a fourth-straight season in the third-tier.

Wyke was undoubtedly one of their star players last season – his 31 goals gave Sunderland a fighting chance of promotion but at times, his overall performances often split opinion.

Despite that, his goals tally speaks for itself and for Millwall, Wyke could be the perfect summer addition.

Rowett often chopped and changed between a lone striker or a front two, with Jed Wallace regularly partnering a bigger target man up front.

Should Smith leave, Rowett will have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw as his first-team attackers – they netted 11 Championship goals between them in the season just gone.

A striker is of paramount importance for Millwall this summer and it’s hard to think of a better option than Wyke – the lions should move fast if they want to make it happen though, as there’s every chance that Wyke will extend his Sunderland deal.