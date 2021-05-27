Sunderland are set to say goodbye to Chris Maguire and a host of other names this summer – would the Scot be a keen addition for Ipswich Town?

Maguire, 32, will leave Sunderland this summer after three seasons at the Stadium of Light. Formerly of the likes of Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday among others, Maguire’s exit left plenty of Sunderland fans disappointed.

His appearance in the second play-off leg v Lincoln City last weekend marked 100 league appearances for the Black Cats – he scored 22 goals in those 100 outings, having netted five in 34 League One appearances in the season just gone.

An attacker, Maguire is not only an experienced and proven Football League name but a versatile one as well. Against Lincoln City he featured on the right-hand side of what was a very flexible midfield, which often saw him hugging the touchline but also working more centrally.

For Paul Cook at Ipswich Town, Maguire could be the perfect short-term answer for the potential loss of Gwion Edwards.

The Welshman ‘remains in contract talks’ with Ipswich Town – his deal is set to expire next month, with links to all of MK Dons, Preston and Sunderland cropping up as we near the summer.

He’s predominantly a right-winger and a huge source of creativity for Cook’s side. Edwards’ departure would no doubt be a blow to the Tractor Boys as they look to challenge for promotion next season but the potential free arrival of Maguire could quite easily mitigate the loss of Edwards.

It’s not a long-term replacement though – at 32-years-old, Maguire could only have a few more years left in his playing career. But he’d be suitable cover in the short-term and even if Edwards stays, Maguire’s addition would still bring a certain degree of class, experience and depth to Ipswich Town.