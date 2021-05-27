Wigan Athletic have offered a new contract to the in-demand Kyle Joseph, as announced by their official club website.

Wigan Athletic are hoping to keep hold of the youngster amid interest from elsewhere.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and has been linked with other clubs.

Newcastle United remain in discussions about a potential move to the North East this summer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail also reported Sheffield United were keen in January, whilst Wigan Today said Barnsley had an offer for him rejected this past winter.

Wigan secured their League One status last season after a tough year and will be looking to bolster their ranks over the coming months.

Joseph burst into their first-team last term and scored five goals in 16 games.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and keeping hold of him would be a major boost for the North West side.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

Despite offering a new deal, it will still be hard for the Latics to keep him as he may also have have other offers on the table.

Newcastle, Sheffield United and Barnsley have all been mentioned over recent months and it will be interesting to see where Joseph ends up.