Charlton Athletic’s hopes of re-signing Joe Pigott have been dashed for now.

Charlton Athletic would have to see off competition from Championship clubs if they were to sign him this summer, as per London News Online journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

Don't believe Joe Pigott is a goer back to #cafc, as it stands. Striker wants to play in Championship and sounds as if he has options at that level. #afcw — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) May 26, 2021

Pigott, who is 27 years old, has become a free agent with it being announced yesterday he will be leaving AFC Wimbledon.

He is keen on a move to the second tier and is expected to have options at that level.

Read: Wigan Athletic offer contract to player wanted by Charlton Athletic in January

London News Online reported last month that Charlton were interested in January.

However, the striker has been linked with Championship sides Derby County, Birmingham City and Swansea City, as per TEAMtalk.

Pigott rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton before playing 16 times for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town to gain experience.

Read: Charlton Athletic stance on Cambridge United striker revealed

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon took a gamble on him in 2018.

Pigott has since become the Dons’ key man and has managed to score 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

He has a big decision to make on his next club and is likely to move to the Championship, quashing any chances Charlton have of getting him for now.