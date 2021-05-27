Peterborough United winger Sikiri Dembele is still yet to sign a new deal, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United’s hopes of keeping their starlet are fading fast as they prepare for life in the Championship.

They will place him on the transfer list if he rejects their offer of a new contract.

His current deal expires at the end of next season but Peterborough will sell him if he doesn’t commit his future to them to avoid losing him for nothing.

Read: Brentford transfer target wanted by Portuguese giants

Dembele, who is 24 years old, will not be short of potential suitors this summer.

Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford are believed to be ‘big admirers’ of him, as reported by The Sun in January.

Nottingham Forest also tabled an offer for him in the last transfer window, as per Football Insider, whilst the same publication has since reported that Fulham are keen now.

He had spells as a youngster with Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Football Academy before Grimsby Town took a gamble on him in May 2017.

Dembele then joined the Posh three years ago from the Mariners and has been a key player for them since then.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked League One man offered new contract

He has played 123 times in all competitions over the past few seasons for Darren Ferguson’s side and has scored 26 goals to help them return to the Championship.

Losing Dembele this summer would be a big blow for the Posh but they will no doubt have replacements in mind.