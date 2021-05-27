Crystal Palace could appoint a new manager as early as ‘next week’, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon – the Eagles have been linked with former Derby County boss Frank Lampard and Swansea City’s Steve Cooper.

Crystal Palace are set to say goodbye to a footballing stalwart in Roy Hodgson this summer.

The former England boss will leave Selhurst Park after four years in charge and already, potential replacements are flooding into the headlines.

Two names strongly linked to the position are Lampard and Cooper.

Lampard having left Chelsea earlier in the season just concluded is being closely linked to the Crystal Palace job, as well as the West Brom vacancy.

His Derby County showing during the 2018/19 campaign proved that he’s a manager who can compete in the second-tier, but he seemingly has his sights set on the top flight.

Cooper meanwhile has also been strongly linked with the Palace job, having guided his Swansea City side to a second-successive play-off finish.

He’s this time reached the final, where his Swans side will take on Brentford at Wembley later this month.

Now though, Nixon has suggested that Palace could appoint their next boss ‘by this time next week’:

Maybe by this time next week https://t.co/edk0AC6fuZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 26, 2021

Derby County fans have fond memories of Lampard but whether he’d fare well in another Premier League position after his worsening Chelsea spell remains to be seen.

Cooper could prove likewise – he’s only two years of management in men’s first-team football to his name and with his side gearing up for a play-off final scheduled for this weekend, his mindset will be totally on that.

Interestingly though, Cooper’s agent was reportedly spotted at Selhurst Park earlier in the month (The Sun on Sunday, 23.05), fuelling rumours of his potential move to Crystal Palace.

It’d be a bitter blow for the Swans should they lose Cooper, but if he misses out on promotion once again then it could bring some outside interest onto him.