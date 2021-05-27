Wigan Athletic have offered a new contract to Joe Dodoo, as announced on their official club website.

Wigan Athletic are hoping to keep hold of the attacker for next season.

Dodoo, who is 25 years old, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of next month.

The Latics will have to face competition for his signature with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town said to be interested, according to a report by Football Insider.

Read: Wigan Athletic lodge offer to player Charlton Athletic wanted in January

Dodoo joined Wigan on a short-term basis in February and helped the North West side survive in League One.

Leam Richardson is gearing up for next season and wants him to stick around at the DW Stadium.

The attacker started his career at Leicester City and went on to score four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster. They also loaned him out to Bury.

Rangers then lured him away from the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants as opportunities dried up.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday stance on EFL defender revealed

Bolton Wanderers subsequently came calling in 2019 and he played 24 times for the Trotters before being released last summer.

He joined Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal but left Turkey after just four months.

Wigan handed him a temporary home and want to keep him now.