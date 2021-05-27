Wigan Athletic have offered a new contract to Viv Solomon-Otabor, as per their official club website.

Wigan Athletic are hoping to keep hold of the winger for next season.

Solomon-Otabor, who is 25 years old, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of next month.

He was a target for Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window. However, he rejected a move to the London club, according to The Guardian journalist Will Unwin on Twitter (see tweet below).

League One news … Viv Solomon-Otabor has committed to Wigan for the rest of the season after turning down an offer from Charlton — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) February 1, 2021

Solomon-Otabor was a hit at Wigan last season and played a key role in their survival in League One.

He joined Leam Richardson’s side in September and played 31 games in all competitions for the North West club.

The wide man started his senior career at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for the Blues’ first-team as a youngster, chipping in with two goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Midlands outfit at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

Soloman-Otabor left Birmingham for CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for the Bulgarian side before returning to England last year, despite signing a three-year deal there.

He has since found a home at Wigan and they are keen to keep hold of him for longer now with his current deal expiring.

Charlton were keen in January but changed their manager since then to Nigel Adkins.