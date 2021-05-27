Sunderland’s exiled forward Will Grigg has seemingly hinted at making his MK Dons loan spell permanent in a recent interview.

Grigg, 29, joined MK Dons on loan during the January transfer window.

He’d made just nine League One appearances for the Black Cats in the first half of the season and without scoring either, but went on to net eight in 20 for Russell Martin’s side.

The Dons boss is keen on bringing Grigg to the club on a permanent basis and now the player himself has potentially left the door open for a summer move.

He told MK Dons’ official site via Chronicle Live:

“It was a big decision to come back here and, from the moment I came back, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It has been a positive end to the season for us, with how far the team has come, and it’s been great to be a part of.

“It’s felt like home and that’s partly down to the fans – even though they haven’t been here, you see the messages they send in. It felt great right from that very first week and that didn’t change.”

Grigg has a year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light. Following his parent club’s exit form the play-offs, Lee Johnson could yet lose a host of players and he might have plans for Grigg going into the new season.

Charlie Wyke’s future remains unclear and his goals will need replacing. But Grigg has undoubtedly struggled since his arrival from Wigan Athletic during the 2018/19 campaign, having scored just five league goals for the club in total.

A permanent move to Dons could be the best outcome for all parties.