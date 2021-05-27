Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that Lee Johnson will be n charge of the club going into next season.

The Frenchman has hit back at reports yesterday which claimed that Sunderland had been ‘in talks’ with potential replacements following his side’s exit from the League One play-offs.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Louis-Dreyfus said:

“I was disappointed, like everyone else, that the season didn’t finish as we expected it to finish. However, at the same time, I see all the positives and I’m looking forward to next season, even in League One.

“Anything can happen in the Play-Offs and unfortunately we fell short, but I think the players deserve credit.”

Sunderland fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Lincoln City. After the second leg, a section of Sunderland supporters were left furious with Johnson and videos emerged of fans heckling the former Bristol City boss following the result.

“Lee Johnson was a long-term appointment from the start and we all knew, regardless of the outcome this season, he would be with us next season,” confirmed Louis-Dreyfus.

“I think he’s the right man to lead us to promotion.”

Going into the summer, Sunderland look set for something of a makeover with several names set to be released at the end of next month, as per the club’s retained list.

With new ownership in place though, Johnson will be looking to spend well on his side to ensure that Sunderland don’t find themselves in this very position come May 2022.

They’re gearing up for a fourth-straight season in the third-tier now and should Johnson fail to clinch promotion next season, it’d be hard to see him stay in the job.