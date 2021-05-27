Watford have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Grimsby Town’s Mattie Pollock – the 19-year-old was wanted by all of Fulham, West Brom and Wolves in January.

Pollock is set to join Watford in a deal worth £100,000, reports Watford Observer.

The Grimsby Town man became the centre of transfer attention at the start of the year when Football Insider reported that all of Fulham, West Brom and Wolves were interested in signing the Englishman, whose father Jamie was a professional with the likes of Bolton and Middlesbrough.

At the time, Football Insider claimed that Wolves were ‘in pole position’ to snap up Pollock who was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, with the recently relegated likes of Fulham and West Brom in the hunt.

But it appears Xisco Munoz’s Watford side have won this particular race – Watford Observer go on to report how Pollock won’t be joining the first-team straight away, but will instead spend ‘a season or two’ out on loan.

As for both Fulham and West Brom, it’s a missed opportunity for them as they gear up for their immediate returns to the Championship.

The Hornets claimed 2nd-place in the Championship and look good to compete in the top flight next time round.

Fulham eventually finished in 18th-place of the Premier League after their play-off victory over Brentford last summer, with the Baggies claiming 19th after seeing their top flight stint end under Sam Allardyce.

The former England boss is due to leave the club, with Chris Wilder in the running to take over.

For Pollock though, Watford is a hugely exciting move and it could signal the start of a very clear and defined transfer strategy from Watford – bring them in young, loan them out and reap the rewards later down the line.