Norwich City Chief Stuart Webber has discussed the future of Todd Cantwell, who has this year been linked with moves to both Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Cantwell, 23, has just capped another stellar season with Norwich City. The Englishman dropped down into the Championship amid summer speculation, with the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool previously linked.

But he’d go on to feature 33 times in the Championship, scoring six and assisting as many to help the Canaries to their second Championship crown in three seasons.

Back in March, Newcastle United were linked with a summer move for the Englishman before last month, Aston Villa were tipped with a move for the £30million-rated midfielder.

Cantwell though is in a precarious position as he’s about to enter the final 12 months of his Carrow Road contract. The club has the option to extend it by a further year but Norwich City’s Sporting Director, Webber, has seemingly left the door open for a summer move:

“I think we need to see what happens over the summer,” he told Eastern Daily Press. “That’s something we’ll look at, as and when we need to, but we’re obviously aware of it. But it’ll be important to see what happens over this summer.

“It’s important that he gets a breather now, because he’s played a hell of a lot of football in these past 18 months. Then he comes back with a mindset of ‘you know what, I’m going to fight to keep Norwich in the Premier League’, or maybe a fantastic offer comes in and he thinks, ‘you know what, I’ve got to do what’s right for me’, and I think, either way, as a club, we always look after our players.

“When the time comes and any of these guys need a new contract that they’ll get it, and they’ll be well rewarded. They know that because we’ve got a great track record of doing that. But also, if it’s time to go, it’s time to go as well and we fully respect that.”

£30million seems to be the asking price. Aston Villa though look keen on Cantwell’s midfield teammate Emi Buendia – Dean Smith’s side are reportedly working hard on a deal to bring the Argentine to Villa Park.

That could potentially see their interest in Cantwell end, which could in turn spur Newcastle United into making a move.

The Magpies are in dire need of some creativity and Cantwell would give them just that. The question there remains, would Mike Ashley be willing to cough up the £30million to bring Cantwell to St James’ Park?