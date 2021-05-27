Leeds United have reportedly been in contact with the agent of West Brom ace Matheus Pereira with regards to a summer move, reports Foot Mercato (via Leeds Live).

Pereira, 25, has just capped another sterling season with West Brom. Having shone on loan with the Baggies in the Championship, scoring eight and assisting 16 as his side earned promotion, he’s gone on to score 11 and assist six in his 33 Premier League appearances.

He’s been the standout performer for West Brom by far and now, Foot Mercato claim that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have ‘made contact’ with his agent, Jolden Vergette.

It comes after Sam Allardyce guided the Baggies to a 19th-place finish – the one-time England boss now looks set to depart the club, who in turn look keen on bringing in Chris Wilder following his Sheffield United departure earlier in the year.

As for Pereira, he’s been a revelation at The Hawthorns since his arrival ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. He made his stay from Sporting CP permanent ahead of the Premier League season just gone in a deal worth £8.25million.

But few would’ve expected him to perform as well as he has in the top flight and for a team that’s struggled so much in West Brom.

Reaching double figures for goals and racking up some assists for a struggling side is hugely impressive and for Leeds, Pereira looks like the perfect player to fit into Bielsa’s Leeds United philosophy.

It might take a hefty transfer fee but West Brom might also be forced into selling following their relegation.