Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ryan Longman is wanted by a host of Championship and League One clubs this summer, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

There are Championship and League One clubs ‘in the double figures’ looking to sign Longman this summer, The72 can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Seagulls’ youth academy. He’s just completed a season-long loan spell with League One side AFC Wimbledon where he featured 44 times in the league, scoring eight goals from midfield and proving to be one of the best youngsters in the division.

Now, Longman looks set for either a Championship move or a League One loan, but The72 is also told that Longman could yet remain on the south coast to try and break into Graham Potter’s first-team.

He’s only the one EFL Cup appearance to his name in a Brighton shirt but the youngster could gradually work his way into the Seagulls’ starting line-up should he be given the opportunity to train with the club over this coming pre-season.

With AFC Wimbledon in League One, Longman shone in the midfield, playing a huge part in his side’s eventual 19th-place finish – they survived the drop by just four points.

It was a season of two halves for Mark Robinson’s side. He was handed the job on a permanent basis in February and in 21 games his side picked up eight wins to fend off relegation into League Two.

The campaign would’ve been great experience for Longman. It’s an exciting summer ahead for him with plenty of opportunities likely to be offered to him, and the potential to work his way into a Premier League side too.