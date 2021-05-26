Huddersfield Town are a side in transition and looking to adapt to the new style of football that head coach Carlos Corberan wants to instill at the club.

Huddersfield fans saw glimpses of this style of football last season but only glimpses. A lot of the campaign saw them struggling for both results and consistency.

A restructure and rethink is needed and a part of that has fallen into place with the Terriers announcing the capture of former MK Dons and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Nicholls signs on at John Smith’s Stadium

Liverpool-born Nicholls first started out his career in football at Wigan Athletic, breaking into first-team reckoning in 2010. Much of his career whilst at the Latics came via loan moves to the likes of Hartlepool, Shrewsbury and Accrington Stanley.

After just 12 first-team games for the Latics, Nicholls made the move to the MK Dons in 2016 on a free transfer. He went on to make 157 appearances for the Dons, conceding 203 goals and keeping 43 clean sheets.

With the MK Dons not looking to renew his soon-to-end deal, Nicholls would have landed on the free-agent market. Instead, Corberan’s Terriers have seized the initiative and snapped him up on a two-year deal.

Terriers and Nicholls can’t wait to get down to it

His signing sees the West Yorkshire side land an experienced stopper with nearly 250 games played across the Championship, League One and League Two competitions.

Town’s views come from Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby who said: “We wanted to add a senior goalkeeper to the group to ensure we have the right level of competition in that area.”

That is a sentiment echoed by Head of Goalkeeping Paul Clements who added: “Every year I like to have two goalkeepers that are fiercely challenging for the number one shirt, which is why I’m delighted we’ll bring Lee to Huddersfield Town.”

Nicholls himself shows his enthusiasm in the following tweet of the news:

Buzzing, can’t wait to get going!!! https://t.co/wUq2J7IL3I — Lee Nicholls (@LeeNicholls) May 26, 2021

Nicholls arrival at the John Smith’s won’t likely be the last to turn up ahead of next season.