Charlton Athletic are not targeting a move for Cambridge United hotshot Paul Mullin, as per London News Online journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

And while I'm binning off #cafc transfer links, Cambridge's Paul Mullin is not under consideration as a summer signing. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) May 26, 2021

Charlton Athletic will pursue other targets this summer.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, scored 34 goals this past season to fire Cambridge to promotion from League Two.

He is a man in-demand going into this transfer window, with both Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle said to be interested, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (09, 05, 21, page 59).

Mullin is out of contract at the end of next month and Cambridge are keen to tie him down on a new deal.

However, he could be biding his time and seeing what opportunities are out there for him.

The Liverpudlian joined the U’s last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere.

The striker has a massive decision to make on his future this summer and will not be short of suitors if he becomes a free agent.

Charlton are expected to bolster their attacking department over the coming months but Mullin is not on their radar. Could this pave the way for Bristol Rovers or Plymouth to swoop in?